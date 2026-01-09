Johnson recorded 28 carries for 69 yards while securing one of two targets for nine yards over 10 appearances during the 2025 regular season.

Although Johnson was a third-round pick by the Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft, playing time was hard to come by during his rookie year, as he played double-digit offensive snaps in just one game. He was also a healthy scratch for the final three weeks of the regular season. Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell served as the Steelers' clear top running backs throughout the year. Johnson could have a chance to compete for more work in 2026 if Gainwell -- who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason -- heads elsewhere. Even if Gainwell plays for another team next year, Johnson could face an uphill battle for playing time as long as Warren remains in Pittsburgh.