Steelers' Kaleb Johnson: Disappointing workload as rookie
Johnson recorded 28 carries for 69 yards while securing one of two targets for nine yards over 10 appearances during the 2025 regular season.
Although Johnson was a third-round pick by the Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft, playing time was hard to come by during his rookie year, as he played double-digit offensive snaps in just one game. He was also a healthy scratch for the final three weeks of the regular season. Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell served as the Steelers' clear top running backs throughout the year. Johnson could have a chance to compete for more work in 2026 if Gainwell -- who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason -- heads elsewhere. Even if Gainwell plays for another team next year, Johnson could face an uphill battle for playing time as long as Warren remains in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Steelers' Kaleb Johnson: Remains inactive in Week 18•
-
Steelers' Kaleb Johnson: Healthy scratch again•
-
Steelers' Kaleb Johnson: Sitting out Week 16•
-
Steelers' Kaleb Johnson: Sees limited involvement once again•
-
Steelers' Kaleb Johnson: Another minimal workload in Week 14•
-
Steelers' Kaleb Johnson: Two carries in Week 13•