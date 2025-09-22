Johnson didn't take the field during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Patriots.

Johnson saw minimal snaps over the first two weeks of the regular season, but he was held out Sunday following last week's error on special teams that led to a Seattle touchdown. Jaylen Warren continued to serve as the lead back against New England, playing 80 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps, while Kenneth Gainwell was on the field for 26 percent. As long as Warren and Gainwell are healthy, Johnson has some work to do if he hopes to carve out a fantasy-relevant role.