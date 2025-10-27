Johnson didn't take the field in Sunday's 35-25 loss to the Packers.

Johnson's lack of usage continued during Sunday's primetime matchup, as he was held off the field for a second consecutive matchup. The rookie entered the season with intriguing potential, but Jaylen Warren has continued to operate as Pittsburgh's primary running back in 2025, while Kenneth Gainwell has consistently served as the No. 2 option. Johnson has appeared in just four games this season, rushing 14 times for 36 yards while failing to secure his lone target.