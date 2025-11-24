default-cbs-image
Johnson didn't take the field during Sunday's 31-28 loss to Chicago.

Johnson had been limited to single-digit offensive snaps in each of Pittsburgh's last three games, but he was held off the field altogether during Sunday's road loss. Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell continue to serve as the Steelers' top two running backs, and Johnson has been unable to carve out a fantasy-relevant role to begin his rookie year.

