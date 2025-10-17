Johnson was active but wasn't on the field for any snaps during Thursday's 33-31 loss to the Bengals.

Johnson recorded six carries in each of the Steelers' last two games, but he was held off the field Thursday night despite being active. Jaylen Warren was dominant in Thursday's loss, racking up 158 yards from scrimmage, while Kenneth Gainwell was on the field for 39 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps, so work will likely continue to be hard to come by for Johnson as long as the team's top two running backs are healthy.