Johnson took five carries for 24 yards and one catch for two yards in Thursday's 19-10 preseason win over the Panthers.

Johnson came in at the start of the third drive, after Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell were done playing (but before the first-string offensive linemen were removed). The rookie had gains of seven and eight yards on his carries behind the starting O-line, and he didn't play at all after halftime. It was a nice finish to the preseason, with back-to-back solid outings after struggling in Pittsburgh's opener, but Johnson won't necessarily have a large role come Week 1 against the Jets. That doesn't mean he won't be a key part of the offense as the season progresses, but there's risk of a three-man committee initially, with Warren presumably starting and Gainwell seemingly on track for at least a small role.