Johnson rushed the ball six times for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Vikings.

Jaylen Warren's (knee) absence opened up a lot of opportunity in the Pittsburgh backfield. Kenneth Gainwell was the primary back and performed well, though Johnson did see the most significant opportunity of his rookie season. He was servicable in the role, picking up 14 yards on the ground on a drive early in the fourth quarter to help the Steelers to a field goal. Johnson isn't likely to see much of a role when Pittsburgh returns to the field in Week 6, but it was a small step forward after a poor start to his rookie campaign.