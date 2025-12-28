default-cbs-image
Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Johnson finds himself a healthy scratch yet again. The Steelers have elected to ride with just two active running backs yet again, relying on Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. It seems that Johnson has been fully phased out, and it is likely he will remain a game-day scratch for the rest of the season.

