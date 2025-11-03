Steelers' Kaleb Johnson: Limited to two touches in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson rushed once for four yards while securing his lone target for nine yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over Indianapolis.
Johnson didn't see any playing time in the Steelers' last two games, but he was on the field for five offensive snaps against the Colts. While it was encouraging to see him record a couple of touches, he remains firmly behind Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell on the depth chart.
