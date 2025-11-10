Steelers' Kaleb Johnson: Minimal production in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson rushed twice for three yards during Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Chargers.
Johnson was on the field for just four offensive snaps Sunday, and he didn't generate much production during the blowout loss. The rookie third-round pick has totaled just nine offensive snaps over the last four weeks, and he's been a non-factor in fantasy over the first half of the season, rushing 17 times for 43 yards while securing one of two targets for nine yards over six appearances.
