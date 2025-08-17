Johnson rushed the ball 11 times for 50 yards in Saturday's 17-14 preseason loss to the Buccaneers. He made one reception on one target for nine yards.

Johnson entered the game after Kenneth Gainwell and played deep into the third quarter, while Jaylen Warren rested. Johnson found running room difficult to come by for much of the contest, though he did rip off gains of 14 and nine yards on the ground. While his usage behind Gainwell suggests there is still plenty of room for Johnson to improve, he did seemingly take a step forward relative to his first preseason contest.