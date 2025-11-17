Steelers' Kaleb Johnson: Plays eight snaps in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson rushed five times for 15 yards during Sunday's 34-12 win over the Bengals.
Despite Sunday's lopsided score, the Steelers sustained several prominent injuries, including a wrist injury for Aaron Rodgers and an ankle injury that Jaylen Warren sustained in the third quarter. The latter's ailment led to a slightly increased role for Johnson, although Kenneth Gainwell saw the biggest uptick in usage. However, Warren said after the matchup that he could have returned to the game, so it seems likely that he'll be available for Pittsburgh's Week 12 tilt in Chicago. Assuming Warren and Gainwell remain available against the Bears, Johnson should continue to have minimal fantasy upside.
