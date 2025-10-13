Steelers' Kaleb Johnson: Records another six carries in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson rushed six times for 15 yards during Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns.
Johnson saw six carries during the Steelers' Week 4 win over the Vikings, and he saw a similar workload following Pittsburgh's Week 5 bye. Jaylen Warren continues to serve as the team's clear lead back, but Johnson has seen slightly more opportunities over the past two games. The 22-year-old's 11 offensive snaps still lagged behind Warren (31) and Kenneth Gainwell (20), and Johnson's fantasy value will likely remain limited as long as those two remain healthy.
