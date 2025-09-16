Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Johnson "probably" won't be returning kickoffs against the Patriots in Week 3, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

Johnson saw just six snaps (two on offense, four on special teams) during the Steelers' 31-17 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. Despite the limited playing time, the rookie third-rounder made a big impact in a bad way after allowing a ball that passed him on a kick return into the end zone, which led to George Holani recovering the ball for a Seattle touchdown. Johnson has turned two carries into minus-1 yard over the first two games of the regular season and is far from being involved in the Steelers' offense behind Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell on the backfield depth chart.