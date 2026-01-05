Steelers' Kaleb Johnson: Remains inactive in Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against the Ravens.
Johnson will be a healthy scratch for the third straight week to end the regular season. The Steelers will operate with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell as their two options in the backfield versus Baltimore.
