Johnson carried the ball five times for 11 yards in Thursday's 28-27 preseason loss to the Bills.

It's not an encouraging sign for the 2025 third-round pick that he was the fourth running back into the game for the Steelers, as Johnson didn't get his first touch until the second half, after Lew Nichols, Eli Heidenreich and Travis Homer has all mixed into the backfield. Johnson is coming off a disappointing rookie campaign in which he managed just 69 rushing yards in 10 regular-season contests, and he could be on the roster bubble.