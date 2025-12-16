Johnson rushed twice for four yards during Monday's 28-15 win over the Dolphins.

Although Jaylen Warren was questionable for Monday's matchup due to an illness, he was able to suit up, and Johnson saw a minimal workload once again. He was on the field for just two offensive snaps and was limited to two carries for a third consecutive week. Kenneth Gainwell has been the primary beneficiary when Warren has been limited this year, and that's unlikely to change over the final few weeks of the regular season.