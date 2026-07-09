Steelers' Kaleb Johnson: Set to work behind top RB duo

As the coming season approaches, Johnson is set to compete for depth slotting in a Pittsburgh backfield led by Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, Brian Batko of the Steelers' official site reports.

Johnson, who the Steelers took in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, recorded just 28 carries for 69 yards and one catch for nine yards in 10 regular-season games as a rookie. With Warren and Dowdle clearly atop the team's RB depth chart in 2026, Johnson doesn't have a clear path to steady carries in his second year as a pro. Also in the backfield mix are Travis Homer, Lew Nichols and rookie seventh-rounder Eli Heidenreich, but in any case Johnson will be off the fantasy lineup radar as long as Warren and Dowdle are available.