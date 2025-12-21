Steelers' Kaleb Johnson: Sitting out Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's clash against the Lions.
Johnson has been getting very little work on offense with just eight snaps over his past three games. He'll be entirely out of the picture Sunday, representing his fifth missed contest this season. Pittsburgh has just two running backs -- Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell -- active against Detroit.
