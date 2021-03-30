Ballage is signing a one-year contract with the Steelers.
Few teams, if any, have a weaker depth chart at running back, though Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com expects the Steelers to find their starter in the 2021 NFL Draft. Ballage likely will need to compete for a roster spot, as he's averaged only 3.1 yards on 201 carries and 5.5 yards on 52 receptions in the NFL. He'll be up against Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds, plus whatever rookie(s) the Steelers add.
More News
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Emerges as capable backup•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Minimal factor in win•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Scores TD but does little else•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Relegated to afterthought•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Totals 39 yards in return•
-
Chargers' Kalen Ballage: Suits up Sunday•