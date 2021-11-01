Ballage rushed once for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over Cleveland.
Ballage played a season-high 11 snaps in Week 6, but he was on the field for just three offensive snaps against the Browns. The 25-year-old has rushed just seven times for 12 yards across his first seven appearances with the Steelers.
