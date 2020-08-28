site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Kameron Canaday: Not practicing Thursday
Canaday did not practice Thursday due to a lingering knee injury, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The long snapper has been off and on at practice as he continues to nurse a lingering knee injury.
