Canaday signed a one-year contract extension with the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Canaday is now signed through the 2018 season to continue being the Steelers' long snapper. Kicker Chris Boswell hit 35 of 38 field goals and 37 of 39 extra points this season with Canaday snapping the ball.

