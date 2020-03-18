Steelers' Kameron Canaday: Staying in Pittsburgh
Canaday reached a two-year extension with the Steelers on Tuesday, Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com reports.
Canaday signed with the Steelers back in 2017 and will remain in the fold for the foreseeable future. The long-snapper has spent his entire Steelers' tenure with punter Jordan Berry and kicker Chris Boswell.
