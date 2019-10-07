Steelers' Kameron Kelly: First career interception
Kelly totaled two tackles (both solo) and an interception in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.
Playing in just his fifth game the rookie defensive back grabbed a Lamar Jackson pass intended for Mark Andrews deep in Baltimore territory, but the struggling Pittsburgh offense lost seven yards on four plays and had to settle for a Chris Boswell field goal. After playing every defensive snap in Week 1 Kelly has seen a dramatic decrease in playing time since Minkah Fitzpatrick was acquired from the Dolphins in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick.
