Kelly signed a contract with the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Kelly logged a stint with the AAF's San Diego Fleet and spent last offseason with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent before being cut prior to the beginning of the regular season.

Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...