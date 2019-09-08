Kelly is expected to start at free safety for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, The Athletic reports.

With Sean Davis (ankle) listed as doubtful, the Steelers are preparing to deploy Kelly at free safety. Kelly most recently played football for the American Alliance of Football (AAF), catching the eye of the Steelers and signing in April. The 23-year-old made the team after the preseason, and now he'll show what he's made of in a prime time season opener.