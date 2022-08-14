Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports that Joseph was spotted using a walking boot and crutches after exiting Saturday's preseason game against Seattle with an ankle injury.

While Joseph's injury status is still unconfirmed, his need for these walking aids is a discouraging sign for his short-term health moving forward. The veteran safety was elevated from the Steelers' practice squad for two games last season after being released by the Raiders in August of 2021. Unless he can get healthy again this preseason, it's likely that Pittsburgh will opt for younger players at backup safety over Joseph on the team's final 53-man roster.