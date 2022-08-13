Joseph will not participate in the remainder of Pittsburgh's preseason game against the Seahawks after sustaining an ankle injury Saturday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Joseph was seen having his right ankle looked at on Pittsburgh's sideline, though the exact severity of this injury is still unclear, per Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com. The 28-year-old safety re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal in March after playing two games -- one tackle and one pass defended -- for the team during the 2021 campaign. When healthy this preseason, Joseph figures to compete with Linden Stephens, Miles Killebrew and Donovan Stiner for a depth role in the Steelers' secondary.