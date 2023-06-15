Neal is expected to be a significant and versatile piece of the Steelers defense this season, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.

Neal signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh in March after spending last season on the Buccaneers. The veteran safety has spent time all over the field on defense in practice, seeing snaps at strong safety, while also as a third safety playing more in the box. His physical presence and versatility should lead to a significant role in Steelers' secondary this season.