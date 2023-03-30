The Steelers signed Neal (hip) to a two-year contract Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
As expected, Neal will join Pittsburgh in 2023 where he'll pursue his eighth year of professional ball. Across the last two seasons as a member of both the Cowboys and Buccaneers, the 2017 Pro-Bowler has more or less switched off between being a starter as well as a rotational secondary piece. Neal is now in line to compete with Damontae Kazee throughout the offseason for an opportunity to start next to fellow safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
