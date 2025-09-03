Benton (upper body) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

The third-year defensive lineman dealt with an upper-body issue late last month, but Benton appears to be past it and should be good to go for Sunday's Week 1 opener against the Jets. Benton appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season, making 14 starts, and logged 36 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, six pass breakups, including one interception, and one fumble recovery.