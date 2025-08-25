Benton is dealing with an upper-body injury, placing some doubt on his availability for Week 1, Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Benton appears to have picked up an upper-body injury during Thursday's 19-10 preseason win over the Panthers. He played nine defensive snaps in the contest, failing to record any stats. Rookie Derrick Harmon (knee) also suffered an injury in the game, so the Steelers could be without two interior defensive lineman in their regular-season opener Sept. 7 versus the Jets.