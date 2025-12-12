default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Benton (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Benton logged a full practice Thursday, so a drop in participation Friday means the nose tackle likely suffered a setback with his ankle injury. The 24-year-old will have one more opportunity to return to full participation in hopes of avoiding an injury designation for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

More News