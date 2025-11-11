Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Logs sack in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benton logged seven tackles (three solo) in Pittsburgh's loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Benton recorded one of the Steelers' four sacks of Justin Herbert during the loss. After getting off to a slow start this season, the 2023 second-round pick has been more productive as of late, logging 17 tackles (10 solo), including 3.0 sacks, across his last four appearances.
More News
-
Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Back to full health•
-
Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Logs more snaps in second season•
-
Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Picks off pass in win•
-
Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Will play against Bengals•
-
Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Managing hip issue•