Benton logged seven tackles (three solo) in Pittsburgh's loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Benton recorded one of the Steelers' four sacks of Justin Herbert during the loss. After getting off to a slow start this season, the 2023 second-round pick has been more productive as of late, logging 17 tackles (10 solo), including 3.0 sacks, across his last four appearances.

