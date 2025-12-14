default-cbs-image
Benton (ankle) has been cleared of an injury designation for Monday's tilt against the Dolphins.

Benton was limited in practice Friday due to an ankle issue, but he was able to return to full participation Saturday. That clears the way for him to take the field against Miami on Monday Night Football. Benton has yet to miss a regular-season game in his three-year NFL career.

