Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Set to suit up Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benton (ankle) has been cleared of an injury designation for Monday's tilt against the Dolphins.
Benton was limited in practice Friday due to an ankle issue, but he was able to return to full participation Saturday. That clears the way for him to take the field against Miami on Monday Night Football. Benton has yet to miss a regular-season game in his three-year NFL career.
More News
-
Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Downgrades to limited Friday•
-
Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Three stops in Week 11 victory•
-
Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Logs sack in loss•
-
Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Back to full health•
-
Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Logs more snaps in second season•