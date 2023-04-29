The Steelers selected Benton in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 49th overall.

Pittsburgh is addressing the trenches on both sides early in this draft. After bringing Broderick Jones into the fold in the first round, the Steelers nabbed Benton with their second pick in the second round. Benton was a late bloomer at Wisconsin who started his last two seasons and topped out with 4.5 sacks and 10 total tackles for loss as a senior. He impressed at the Senior Bowl and cemented his stock as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the class. The 309-pounder should be able to beat out Breiden Fehoko for the starting job at nose tackle.