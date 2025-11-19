Steelers' Keeanu Benton: Three stops in Week 11 victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benton posted three tackles (one solo) during the Steelers' 34-12 win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Benton played a season-low 39 defensive snaps Sunday, but that may have been in part due to the Steelers' large lead late in the fourth quarter. The third-year defensive tackle is up to 29 tackles (14 solo), including 4.5 sacks, through 10 regular-season games.
