Benton generated 51 tackles (25 solo), including 5.5 sacks, along with a pass defense and a forced fumble while appearing in all 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Benton's production over his first two professional seasons in 2023 and 2024 was incredibly consistent, as he recorded exactly 36 tackles (16 solo), including one sack, during each of his first two years in the NFL. However, he took a sizable step forward in 2025, setting career-best marks in tackles and sacks. The 2023 second-rounder has yet to miss a game in his career and will attempt to build upon his momentum during the final year of his rookie contract in 2026.