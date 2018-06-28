Steelers' Keion Adams: Recovered from shoulder injury
Adams (shoulder) is healthy after spending the 2017 season on injured reserve, Mike London of the Salisbury Post reports. "My shoulder has felt fine since early May, a couple of weeks before we started OTAs (Organized Team Activities)," Adams said. "I'm 100 percent as far as the shoulder. And I've been able to tell a difference on the field this year as far as my experience. Things have slowed down some. I've been able to react more quickly than last year, without thinking, and that's critical in this league."
Adams originally hurt his left shoulder in training camp last summer, though the exact nature of his injury still isn't clear. Regardless, the second-year linebacker is now ready to compete for a depth role in the Steelers' linebacking corps.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers: Get Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017