Steelers' Keion Adams: Recovered from shoulder injury

Adams (shoulder) is healthy after spending the 2017 season on injured reserve, Mike London of the Salisbury Post reports. "My shoulder has felt fine since early May, a couple of weeks before we started OTAs (Organized Team Activities)," Adams said. "I'm 100 percent as far as the shoulder. And I've been able to tell a difference on the field this year as far as my experience. Things have slowed down some. I've been able to react more quickly than last year, without thinking, and that's critical in this league."

Adams originally hurt his left shoulder in training camp last summer, though the exact nature of his injury still isn't clear. Regardless, the second-year linebacker is now ready to compete for a depth role in the Steelers' linebacking corps.