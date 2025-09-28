Gainwell is likely to serve as the Steelers' starting running back during Sunday's game against the Vikings in Dublin, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Though lead back Jaylen Warren (knee) was listed as questionable heading into Sunday, he had generally been expected to play until the Steelers made him inactive after he didn't respond as well to pregame warmups as the team had hoped. Warren should be ready to play following the Steelers' Week 5 bye, but his absence for the Ireland game clears the way for Gainwell to step into a more pronounced role. Gainwell served as the Steelers' clear No. 2 running back through the first three weeks of the season and has accrued a 16-55-1 rushing line and 7-30-0 receiving line on 10 targets, though he had seen his snap share trend down in each successive game. Expect Gainwell's playing time to dramatically increase out of necessity Sunday, though he could operate as the lead option of a committee rather than a true three-down back. The Steelers have made both Kaleb Johnson and Trey Sermon active for Week 4, and both could see some involvement on early downs in order to keep Gainwell fresh on passing downs.