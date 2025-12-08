Gainwell rushed the ball four times for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Ravens. He added six receptions on seven targets for 27 yards.

The Steelers continued their recent pattern of work in the backfield, with Jaylen Warren serving as the traditional lead back and Gainwell mixing in primarily on passing downs. Despite that, Gainwell made his biggest impact on a six-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter -- his first rushing score since Week 4. While he was ineffective as a receiver, Gainwell now has at least six catches in three of his last four games.