Gainwell rushed three times for 14 yards, brought in both targets for one yard and returned three kickoffs for 88 yards in the Steelers' 33-31 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night.

Gainwell was back to a strict complementary role in Thursday night's game, as Jaylen Warren put together his best performance of the season with a 127-yard tally on the ground. Gainwell's carry and rushing yardage totals were both season lows, but the veteran back was able to make some solid contributions in his capacity as a returner. Gainwell should remain in a similar role when the Packers come to Pittsburgh for a Sunday night Week 8 showdown on Oct. 26.

