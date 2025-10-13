Steelers' Kenneth Gainwell: Gets involved as pass catcher
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gainwell rushed the ball six times for 22 yards in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns. He added six receptions on six targets for 14 yards.
Jaylen Warren served as Pittsburgh's lead back in a traditional sense, out-carrying Gainwell 11-6. However, Gainwell was more involved as a pass catcher, leading to a near-even split in total touches. Gainwell didn't make much of a case to further overtake Warren with an inefficient performance, but he appears to have a clear role in the Pittsburgh backfield for the time being.
