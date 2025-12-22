Gainwell rushed the ball nine times for 50 yards in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Lions. He added five receptions on seven targets for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Gainwell maintained his key role as a pass catcher in the Pittsburgh offense, finishing second on the team with seven targets. The Lions did a good job containing him for most of the game, though Gainwell managed an improbable 45-yard touchdown grab just before the end of the first half when he made the initial catch from the ground before popping up without being touched to reach the end zone. While overshadowed by Jaylen Warren on the ground, Gainwell also chipped in a long rush of 18 yards to help him reach 100 yards from scrimmage for the third time in his last five games. He's also reached the end zone twice in that span.