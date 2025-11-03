Steelers' Kenneth Gainwell: Involved as pass catcher
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gainwell rushed three times for minus-1 yard while securing four of five targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.
Gainwell had logged double-digit rushing yards in each of his first seven appearances this year, and while he didn't have much success on the ground in Week 9, he matched his season-best mark in receiving yards in the victory. Gainwell was also on the field for 37 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps, signaling that he remains the team's clear No. 2 back, behind Jaylen Warren and ahead of Kaleb Johnson. Gainwell hasn't showcased much fantasy upside as the No. 2 option in the backfield over the first half of the year, but he's at least seen consistent playing time.
