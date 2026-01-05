Gainwell took five carries for 10 yards and a touchdown while adding eight receptions on nine targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over Baltimore.

Starter Jaylen Warren (14-66-0) continued to lead Pittsburgh's rushing attack, but it was Gainwell who produced the superior fantasy score after vulturing a rushing touchdown while also leading the team in receiving Sunday. The veteran backup emerged as a legitimate threat out of the backfield in 2025 after setting new high-water marks in receptions (84), receiving yards (486) and total touchdowns (eight). Gainwell should remain productive in DFS formats that award points for receptions when the Steelers take on the Texans in the wild-card round of the playoffs next Monday.