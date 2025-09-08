Gainwell rushed seven times for 19 yards while securing three of four targets for four yards during Sunday's 34-32 win over the Jets.

While rookie Kaleb Johnson drew plenty of buzz during training camp and preseason action as a complementary back alongside Jaylen Warren, Gainwell was on the field for 54 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps in Sunday's regular-season opener, while Johnson played just two offensive snaps. Gainwell's playing time was encouraging, but he was inefficient with his opportunities. As long as Pittsburgh's backfield remains relatively healthy, it seems unlikely that the 26-year-old will have much fantasy upside in 2025, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Johnson take some of Gainwell's snaps as the season progresses.