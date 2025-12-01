Gainwell rushed the ball five times for 20 yards in Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Bills. He added two receptions on three targets for 25 yards.

The Steelers played from behind for the entire second half, which should have benefited Gainwell in his role as the primary pass catcher out of the backfield. However, Pittsburgh managed only 21 offensive plays in the final two quarters, limiting the volume for all of their skill-position players. Gainwell will continue to have a key role in the offense, but he's a boom-or-bust fantasy option given the unit's inability to consistently move the ball.