Gainwell rushed the ball seven times for 26 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Browns. He added three receptions on four targets for 12 yards.

The entire Steelers' offense was inefficient, and Gainwell's production similarly suffered. Positively, he maintained his role as Pittsburgh's primary pass catcher out of the backfield and ended the game with only two touches fewer than Jaylen Warren. However, Gainwell was held to his fewest yards from scrimmage since Week 10 heading into a pivotal Week 18 showdown with the Ravens that will decide the AFC North.